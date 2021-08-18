Coan already has been named the starting quarterback for No. 9 Notre Dame’s Sept. 5 season opener at Florida State. Coan made 18 starts for Wisconsin from 2018-19, but he injured his right foot before the 2020 season and never played for the Badgers again with Graham Mertz taking over the job. Coan completed 69.6% of his passes for 2,727 yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2019 while helping Wisconsin reach the Big Ten championship game and Rose Bowl. Coan will get a chance to face his former team Sept. 25, when the Fighting Irish face No. 12 Wisconsin at Chicago’s Soldier Field.