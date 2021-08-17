Might as well start in Los Angeles, where Helton is remarkably entering his seventh season as Trojans coach. Helton’s status has seemingly been tenuous for the last three seasons. His 45-23 record is good, but USC wants great and has invested in assistant coaches and staff to support the well-respected head coach. With only two more seasons left on his contract and a buyout that figures to be around $10 million, Helton is likely to have a high bar to clear in 2021 for No. 16 USC to keep him.