We might have to fly from the Bay Area to Seattle to make it to this game, but it should be doable. Oregon won the Pac-12 last year — after Washington had to pull out of the title game because of COVID-19 issues and was replaced by the Ducks. Of course, Washington had initially clinched its spot in the championship game because its game Dec. 12 against Oregon — which would have decided the division — was canceled. It’s fair to say both teams will be hoping for a bit less drama in 2021.