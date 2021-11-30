Clemson finished with 10 all-ACC picks despite seeing its six-year reign atop the league end.
Florida State senior defensive end Jermaine Johnson II, who ranks sixth nationally with 12 sacks, was the leading vote-getter with 189 points in voting by a panel of 50 media members and each of the league’s head coaches.
The Associated Press will release its all-ACC honors Monday.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25