Pickett and Penn State host Canisius

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-7, 0-2 MAAC) at Penn State Nittany Lions (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Penn State takes on the Canisius Golden Griffins after Jalen Pickett scored 20 points in Penn State’s 74-59 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini. The Nittany Lions have gone 4-1 at home. Penn State leads the Big Ten shooting 40.2% from downtown, led by Michael Henn shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Golden Griffins are 0-5 in road games. Canisius ranks eighth in the MAAC scoring 26.7 points per game in the paint led by Xzavier Long averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pickett is shooting 47.8% and averaging 16.2 points for the Nittany Lions. Andrew Funk is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers for Penn State.

Tahj Staveskie is shooting 38.7% and averaging 13.7 points for the Golden Griffins. Jordan Henderson is averaging 12.9 points for Canisius.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article