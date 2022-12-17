Pickett and Penn State host Canisius

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-7, 0-2 MAAC) at Penn State Nittany Lions (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten)
The Golden Griffins are 0-5 in road games. Canisius ranks eighth in the MAAC scoring 26.7 points per game in the paint led by Xzavier Long averaging 6.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Pickett is shooting 47.8% and averaging 16.2 points for the Nittany Lions. Andrew Funk is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers for Penn State.
Tahj Staveskie is shooting 38.7% and averaging 13.7 points for the Golden Griffins. Jordan Henderson is averaging 12.9 points for Canisius.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.