Pickett and the Penn State Nittany Lions take on Balanc and the Quinnipiac Bobcats

Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-3, 0-2 MAAC) at Penn State Nittany Lions (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jalen Pickett and the Penn State Nittany Lions host Matt Balanc and the Quinnipiac Bobcats in a non-conference matchup. The Nittany Lions have gone 5-1 in home games. Penn State ranks third in the Big Ten with 26.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Pickett averaging 6.5.

The Bobcats are 4-1 on the road. Quinnipiac is second in the MAAC scoring 72.8 points per game and is shooting 44.8%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pickett is averaging 16.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Nittany Lions. Seth Lundy is averaging 13.7 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 53.9% over the past 10 games for Penn State.

Tyrese Williams averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 6.9 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Balanc is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 37.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

