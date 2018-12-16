ROCK HILL, S.C. — Adam Pickett scored 18 points in a near-perfect game, making 6 of 7 from the field including all five attempts from behind the 3-point arc, grabbed seven rebounds and picked up six assists as Winthrop defeated Hiwassee College 109-66 on Sunday.

Austin Awad nailed six 3-pointers to also score 18 as six players reached double figures for Winthrop (5-4) and all 15 saw playing time after an 11-day layoff for final exams. Josh Ferguson scored 15 with 11 rebounds, Nych Smith added 14 points and five assists, Charles Falden scored 12 and Kyle Zunic 10 for the Eagles.

Winthrop jumped out 14-0 and led 28-2 after 71/2 minutes against the outmatched Tigers, who compete in the National Christian College Athletic Association.

Hiwassee made 24 of 75 shots but had only four assists. Toure Fudge scored 18 to lead the Tigers, Jamal Weaver 13 and Ben Snider 12.

