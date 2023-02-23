Pickett leads Penn State against Ohio State after 32-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Penn State Nittany Lions (16-11, 7-9 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (11-16, 3-13 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio State -2; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM LINE: Penn State plays the Ohio State Buckeyes after Jalen Pickett scored 32 points in Penn State’s 76-69 win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Buckeyes are 8-5 on their home court. Ohio State averages 73.0 points while outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game.

The Nittany Lions are 7-9 in Big Ten play. Penn State is ninth in the Big Ten allowing 68.7 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Buckeyes and Nittany Lions meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zed Key is averaging 10.8 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Buckeyes.

Andrew Funk averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Nittany Lions, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 1-9, averaging 64.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

