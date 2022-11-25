Pickett, Lundy help Penn State cruise past Lafayette 70-57

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Jalen Pickett had 18 points, Seth Lundy scored 15 and Penn State cruised to a 70-57 victory over Lafayette on Friday night.
Leo O’Boyle was the lone Leopard to score in double figures with 19. He made 6 of 9 shots from the floor, while his teammates sank 12 of 49. O’Boyle made 4 of 5 from distance while the rest of the Leopards made 5 of 23.
O’Boyle sank a 3-pointer to give Lafayette a 19-12 lead with 12:13 remaining in the first half. From there, Pickett scored 12 of his 14 first-half points and Lundy scored all 10 of his to send Penn State (6-1) into halftime with a 42-32 lead.
Andrew Funk buried a 3-pointer, Kebba Njie had a three-point play and Wynter hit a 3 to spark a 15-2 run to open the second half and Penn State led 57-34 with 14:25 left in the game. Lafeyette (1-6) ended the run when T.J. Berger buried two straight 3-pointers.
The Nittany Lions took their biggest lead 66-40 on a 3-pointer by Lundy with 7:34 remaining.
Penn State leads the series with Lafayette 13-4. The Leopards are in their first season under Mike Jordan.
