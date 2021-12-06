Pittsburgh won the program's first ACC championship on Saturday night by beating No. 20 Wake Forest 45-21 in Charlotte. Demon Deacons coach Dave Clawson was voted as league coach of the year, while Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II was named top defensive player and Miami freshman quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was chosen top newcomer.
Syracuse running back Sean Tucker, North Carolina State offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu and Wake Forest kicker Nick Sciba joined Pickett, Addison and Johnson as unanimous picks to the 51-player squad. Clemson tied Pittsburgh with seven selections, while Wake Forest and N.C. State each had six picks.
The 2021 Associated Press All-Atlantic Coast Conference team, as selected by a panel of 14 sports writers who regularly cover the league for newspapers or broadcast outlets. Players at all positions are listed alphabetically with name, school, height, weight, class and hometown; “u-” denotes unanimous selections:
First team
Offense
u-QB — Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh, 6-3, 220, r-sr., Oakhurst, New Jersey
u-RB — Sean Tucker, Syracuse, 5-10, 210, fr.(asterisk), Owings Mills, Maryland
RB — Mataeo Durant, Duke, 6-1, 195, sr., Plum Branch, South Carolina
u-WR — Jordan Addison, Pittsburgh, 6-0, 175, so., Frederick, Maryland
WR — Josh Downs, North Carolina, 5-10, 180, so., Suwanee, Georgia
TE — Jelani Woods, Virginia, 6-7, 265, gr., Ellenwood, Georgia
u-OT — Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State, 6-4, 320, so., Charlotte, North Carolina
OT — Zach Tom, Wake Forest, 6-5, 295, r-jr., Prairieville, Louisiana
OG — Zion Johnson, Boston College, 6-3, 316, gr., Bowie, Maryland
OG — Caleb Chandler, Louisville, 6-4, 313, r-jr., Jefferson, Georgia
C — Alec Lindstrom, Boston College, 6-3, 298, gr., Dudley, Massachusetts
All-purpose player — Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech, 5-11, 200, fr.(asterisk), Dalton, Georgia
u-K — Nick Sciba, Wake Forest, 5-9, 191, jr., Clover, South Carolina
Defense
u-DE — Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State, 6-5, 262, r-sr., Eden Prairie, Minnesota
DE — Cody Roscoe, Syracuse, 6-1, 275, sr., Houston
DT — Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh, 6-0, 275, r-so., Miami
DT — Cory Durden, North Carolina State, 6-4, 310, gr., Newberry, Florida
LB — Mikel Jones, Syracuse, 6-1, 220, so., Miami
LB — James Skalski, Clemson, 6-0, 240, gr., Sharpsburg, Georgia
LB — Drake Thomas, North Carolina State, 6-0, 238, so., Wake Forest, North Carolina
CB — Mario Goodrich, Clemson, 6-0, 190, sr., Kansas City, Missouri
CB — Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson, 6-0, 200, jr., Dacula, Georgia
S — Jammie Robinson, Florida State, 5-11, 193, r-so., Cordele, Georgia
S — Tanner Ingle, North Carolina State, 5-10, 182, jr., Orlando, Florida
P — Trenton Gill, North Carolina State, 6-4, 219, r-jr., Hillsborough, North Carolina
Second team
Offense
QB — Brennan Armstrong, Virginia (tie), 6-2, 215, jr., Shelby, Ohio
QB — Sam Hartman, Wake Forest (tie), 6-1, 208, r-so., Charlotte, North Carolina
RB — Ty Chandler, North Carolina, 6-0, 210, gr., Nashville, Tennessee
RB — Pat Garwo III, Boston College, 5-8, 214, r-so., Levittown, Pennsylvania
WR — A.T. Perry, Wake Forest, 6-5, 206, r-so., Lake Worth, Florida
WR — Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia, 6-1, 205, so., Plaquemine, Louisiana
TE — Marshon Ford, Louisville, 6-2, 240, r-so., Louisville, Kentucky
OT — Jordan McFadden, Clemson, 6-2, 310, jr.(asterisk), Spartanburg, South Carolina
OT — Carter Warren, Pittsburgh, 6-5, 315, r-sr., Paterson, New Jersey
OG — Christian Mahogany, Boston College, 6-3, 318, r-so., Elmwood Park, New Jersey
OG — D.J. Scaife Jr., Miami, 6-3, 306, jr., Miami
C — Olusegun Oluwatimi, Virginia, 6-3, 310, sr., Upper Marlboro, Maryland
All-purpose player — Zonovan Knight, North Carolina State, 5-11, 210, so., Bailey, North Carolina
K — B.T. Potter, Clemson, 5-10, 190, sr., Rock Hill, South Carolina
Defense
DE — Myles Murphy, Clemson, 6-5, 275, so., Marietta, Georgia
DE — Habakkuk Baldonado, Pittsburgh, 6-5, 260, r-jr., Rome, Italy
DT — Tyler Davis, Clemson, 6-2, 300, jr., Apopka, Florida
DT — Miles Fox, Wake Forest, 6-1, 297, r-sr., Lawrenceville, Georgia
LB — Yasir Abdullah, Louisville, 6-1, 235, jr., Miramar, Florida
LB — Nick Jackson, Virginia, 6-1, 240, jr., Atlanta
LB — SirVocea Dennis, Pittsburgh, 6-1, 230, jr., Syracuse, New York
CB — Josh DeBerry, Boston College, 5-11, 176, jr., Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan
CB — Jermaine Waller, Virginia Tech, 6-1, 180, jr., Washington, District of Columbia
S — Traveon Redd, Wake Forest, 6-0, 201, r-sr., Martinsville, Virginia
S — Brandon Hill, Pittsburgh, 5-11, 195, r-so., Apopka, Florida
P — Lou Hedley, Miami, 6-4, 225, r-jr., Mandurah, Australia
Coach of the year — Dave Clawson, Wake Forest
Offensive player of the year — Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
Defensive player of the year — Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State
Newcomer of the year — Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami
Voting panel: Mike Barber, The Richmond (Virginia) Times-Dispatch; Rick Bozich, WDRB-TV, Louisville, Kentucky; Lauren Brownlow, WRAL.com, Raleigh, North Carolina; Alexis Cubit, The State of Columbia, South Carolina; Tom D’Angelo, Palm Beach (Florida) Post; Jerry DiPaola, (Pittsburgh) Tribune Total Media; Trevor Hass, Boston.com; Ethan Joyce, The Winston-Salem (North Carolina) Journal; Nate Mink, The Post-Standard of Syracuse, New York; Jonas Pope, The News & Observer of Raleigh, North Carolina/The Herald-Sun of Durham, North Carolina; Ken Sugiura, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution; David Teel, The Richmond (Virginia) Times-Dispatch; Curt Weiler, Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat; Steve Wiseman, The News & Observer of Raleigh, North Carolina/The Herald-Sun of Durham, North Carolina.
___
Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25