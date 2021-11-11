Pitt: The Panthers’ hope for the program’s first 10-win season since 2009 remains very much alive thanks in part to a defense that’s been hot and cold all season. Pitt found a way to make things difficult enough for Howell to build a lead and Pickett’s poise in overtime helped the Panthers avoid the kind of “Pitt being Pitt” loss that’s become a trademark of sorts for most of the last four decades.