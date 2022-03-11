The Nittany Lions have gone 7-13 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by John Harrar averaging 6.7.
The teams meet for the second time this season. Purdue won 74-67 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Trevion Williams led Purdue with 21 points, and Pickett led Penn State with 21 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ivey is averaging 17.2 points for the Boilermakers. Edey is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Purdue.
Pickett is shooting 41.6% and averaging 13.2 points for the Nittany Lions. Seth Lundy is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Penn State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 7-3, averaging 68.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 3.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.
Nittany Lions: 5-5, averaging 62.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.