Pickett scores 23, Saint Louis tops Southern Illinois 85-72

Pickett added six rebounds for the Billikens (7-2). Gibson Jimerson shot 6 for 11, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Yuri Collins was 4 of 8 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points and he had 14 assists. Fred Thatch Jr. had 13 points, making 6 of 8 shots.