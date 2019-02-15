Quinnipiac (13-10, 8-4) vs. Siena (13-13, 8-5)

Times Union Center, Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Cameron Young and Quinnipiac will battle Jalen Pickett and Siena. The senior Young has scored 29 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 24.6 over his last five games. Pickett, a freshman, is averaging 11.4 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Siena’s Pickett has averaged 14.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists while Evan Fisher has put up 15.9 points and 6.1 rebounds. For the Bobcats, Young has averaged 21.3 points and five rebounds while Rich Kelly has put up 12.7 points and 4.7 assists.

TERRIFIC YOUNG: Young has connected on 40.9 percent of the 154 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 32 over his last five games. He’s also made 75.5 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Saints have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Bobcats. Siena has an assist on 31 of 58 field goals (53.4 percent) over its past three contests while Quinnipiac has assists on 43 of 83 field goals (51.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Quinnipiac and Siena are the class of the MAAC when it comes to 3-point shooting. The Bobcats are ranked first in the conference with 10.3 3-pointers made per game this season while the Saints are ranked second at 8.6 per game.

