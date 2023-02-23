Pickett's big 2nd half leads Penn St. past Ohio St. 75-71

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jalen Pickett scored 21 of his 23 points in the second half, Seth Lundy added 19 points and Penn State beat Ohio State 75-71 on Thursday night.

Ohio State forward Justice Sueing scored inside to get within two points, but Pickett made it a two-possession lead again after two more free throws at 28.5. The Buckeyes had five 3-point attempts on their final possession but couldn’t get one to drop.