They’re all part of the trappings of being a four-year starter at a Power Five school, trappings Pickett is doing his best to enjoy. While he hasn’t grown an inch since arriving — he’s still listed at a sturdy 6-foot-3 — Pickett seems to be walking taller. He’s become an expert in Mark Whipple’s pass-first offense and is eager to help the Panthers hop off the treadmill that’s left them largely running in place for most of his career.