“When you talk about legacy, I think about how he died,” said his mother, Lonise Bias, “and one of the things I tell young people, when you have a dream and you’re trying to reach the top, you have to be cognizant of who is in your realm of influence and being careful about the decisions you make. I try to impress upon them the importance of knowing they have to take good care of themselves, and self-preservation is the first law of nature.”