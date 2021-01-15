The Blue Raiders’ 29.5 field-goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Southern Miss opponent this season.
Southern Miss totaled 46 second-half points, a season high for the team.
Jordan Davis had 11 points for the Blue Raiders (3-6, 1-2). Jalen Jordan added seven rebounds. Eli Lawrence had six rebounds.
