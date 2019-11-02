Chris Robison passed for 208 yards and two TDs. Florida Atlantic led 28-14 on Robison’s 51-yard TD pass to Willie Wright on the first possession of the second half. That ended a run of four straight touchdowns for the Owls.

The Hilltoppers (5-4, 4-2) cut the deficit to 28-21 on Storey’s 5-yard TD pass to Jacquez Sloan late in the third quarter and Cory Munson’s 28-yard field goal brought Western Kentucky within 28-24.

Storey passed for 380 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions for the Hilltoppers.

