Pierre made his first seven shots from the field and UMass shot 49%, including 9 of 16 from 3-point range. He became the 52nd player in UMass history to reach 1,000 career points.
Isiah Deas led La Salle (10-5, 1-2) with 25 points and nine rebounds. David Beatty scored 14 points.
___
