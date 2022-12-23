Pierre scores 18, Wichita St. beats Texas Southern 65-56

WICHITA, Kan. — Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 18 points off of the bench to lead Wichita State past Texas Southern 65-56 on Thursday night.
Davon Barnes finished with 16 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Tigers (3-9). Joirdon Karl Nicholas added 12 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks for Texas Southern. In addition, PJ Henry had nine points.
Wichita State led Texas Southern at the half, 32-22, with Kenny Pohto (seven points) their high scorer before the break. Wichita State was outscored by Texas Southern in the second half by one point, with Pierre scoring a team-high 13 points after halftime.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.