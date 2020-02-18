Jordan Goodwin’s layup just out of halftime put the Billikens up 41-31 before UMass began a methodical march back. Samba Dialla’s jumper with 9:18 to play put it up 50-49 and neither team led by more than four going forward.

Goodwin had 22 points and 14 rebounds, Javonte Perkins scored 19 and Demarius Jacobs 10 for St. Louis (18-8, 7-6).

UMass plays Fordham on the road on Saturday. Saint Louis plays VCU at home on Friday.

