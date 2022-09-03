Pierson's kick lifts Valparaiso over Indiana Wesleyan 20-17

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Freshman Dawson Pierson kicked a 50-yard field goal with 1:36 remaining and Valparaiso escaped with a 20-17 victory over NAIA-member Indiana Wesleyan in a season opener on Saturday.

Freshman Michael Appel Jr. connected with Solomon Davis for a 58-yard score to give Valparaiso a 10-3 lead early in the second quarter. Freshman Mason Kaplan ran 20 yards for a TD on his only carry of the first half and the Beacons led 17-3 at halftime.