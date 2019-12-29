JT Gibson topped Omaha (8-8) with 21 points, while Robinson scored 16. Ayo Akinwole added 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting.
Freidel, a freshman, paced South Dakota State with a career-high 28 points. He hit 6 of 13 from 3-point range. Arians added 16 points and seven rebounds, while Douglas Wilson pitched in with 13 points, five rebounds and four assists.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.