OMAHA, Neb. — Matt Pile totaled 18 points and nine rebounds and Marlon Ruffin hit two free throws with 6 seconds left in the game as Omaha held off South Dakota State 81-78 on Sunday.

Noah Freidel sank two free throws with 2:11 remaining to give South Dakota State a 76-75 lead, but Pile and KJ Robinson answered with back-to-back layups to put the Mavericks up 79-76 with 26 seconds left. Alex Arians’ layup pulled the Jackrabbits within a point. Robinson missed a free throw, but Pile blocked Douglas Wilson’s layup attempt and Ruffin grabbed the rebound and was fouled by Matt Dentlinger.