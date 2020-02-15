Oregon State had three chances at a basket until Pili secured the rebound and was fouled with 51.5 seconds left. She made both free throws to seal it.
Aliyah Jeune added 12 points for USC (13-11, 5-8 Pac-12), which also beat top-10 ranked UCLA earlier this year.
Mikayla Pivec scored 16 points, and Taylor Jones added 12 for Oregon State (19-6, 7-6). Destiny Slocum, averaging 14.6 points per game, also scored 12.
Pivec scored 12 points in the first half and Jones added 10 as Oregon State led 35-32. Pili led the Trojans with 11 points.
