Pili's 28 points power No. 15 Utah women past BYU, 76-59

PROVO, Utah — Alissa Pili hit 13 of 18 shots from the floor and scored 28 points to lead No. 15 Utah to a 76-59 win over in-state rival BYU on Saturday night in the 110th meeting between the schools.
Pili scored the Utes’ first seven points, knocking down a 3-pointer to give them a 7-4 lead with 6:26 to play en route to an 18-10 lead after one quarter.
Pili has converted 25 of 34 field goal attempts over her last two games, hitting 12 of 16 against Mississippi Valley State. Gianna Kneepkens hit 6 of 8 from the field and added 18 points for the Utes (8-0).
Utah improved on their top-ranked shooting percentage (52.6%) against the Cougars, hitting 29 of 53 shots from the floor (54.7%), but its 16 assists were below its top-ranked average of 21.7.
Lauren Gustin posted her 10th straight double-double to start the season for BYU, scoring 18 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. Nani Falatea also had 18 points for the Cougars (4-6).
