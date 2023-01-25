Pinckney and Southern Miss host Arkansas State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Arkansas State Red Wolves (9-12, 1-7 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (17-4, 6-2 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss takes on the Arkansas State Red Wolves after DeAndre Pinckney scored 28 points in Southern Miss’ 83-70 win against the James Madison Dukes. The Golden Eagles are 10-0 in home games. Southern Miss has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Red Wolves are 1-7 against Sun Belt opponents. Arkansas State is 2-1 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mo Arnold is averaging 5.7 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Golden Eagles. Austin Crowley is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

Caleb Fields is scoring 12.0 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Red Wolves. Omar El-Sheikh is averaging 11.1 points and 9.9 rebounds while shooting 51.9% over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Red Wolves: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

