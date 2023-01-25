Pinckney and Southern Miss host Arkansas State

Arkansas State Red Wolves (9-12, 1-7 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (17-4, 6-2 Sun Belt)
The Red Wolves are 1-7 against Sun Belt opponents. Arkansas State is 2-1 in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mo Arnold is averaging 5.7 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Golden Eagles. Austin Crowley is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.
Caleb Fields is scoring 12.0 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Red Wolves. Omar El-Sheikh is averaging 11.1 points and 9.9 rebounds while shooting 51.9% over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.
Red Wolves: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.