Pinckney leads Southern Miss against Arkansas State after 28-point game

Arkansas State Red Wolves (9-12, 1-7 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (17-4, 6-2 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Miss -11.5; over/under is 132.5 BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss hosts the Arkansas State Red Wolves after DeAndre Pinckney scored 28 points in Southern Miss’ 83-70 victory against the James Madison Dukes.

The Golden Eagles are 10-0 on their home court. Southern Miss is fourth in the Sun Belt scoring 75.9 points while shooting 46.2% from the field.

The Red Wolves are 1-7 against Sun Belt opponents. Arkansas State is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Crowley is averaging 17.6 points and 2.2 steals for the Golden Eagles. Felipe Haase is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

Malcolm Farrington averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Caleb Fields is averaging 12.3 points and five assists over the past 10 games for Arkansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Red Wolves: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

