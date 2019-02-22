SAN DIEGO — Isaiah Pineiro had 22 points and 16 rebounds as San Diego beat Portland 63-52 on Thursday night.

Olin Carter III had 16 points for San Diego (17-11, 6-7 West Coast Conference). Finn Sullivan added 11 points and six rebounds. Isaiah Wright had seven assists for the home team.

Portland put up 22 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Tahirou Diabate had 12 points for the Pilots (7-21, 0-13), whose losing streak reached 14 games. Hugh Hogland added 10 points.

Marcus Shaver Jr., whose 15 points per game coming into the contest led the Pilots, scored only 7 points on 3-of-12 shooting.

The Toreros improve to 2-0 against the Pilots this season. San Diego defeated Portland 76-55 on Jan. 17. San Diego faces Saint Mary’s at home on Saturday. Portland takes on Pepperdine on the road on Saturday.

