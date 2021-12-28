Virginia Tech was decimated by the transfer portal and has to turn to junior Texas A&M transfer Connor Blumrick for the start. Blumrick makes his first career start and has completed only 7 of 16 passes this season for 42 yards. He did rush for 231 yards this season and he’ll try to run against a Terps defense that has held opponents to fewer than 100 yards in a game three times this season. Virginia Tech has lost so much key personnel that Maryland should be in prime position to shut down Blumrick and an offense essentially playing its first game together.