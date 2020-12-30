Wyvette Mayberry scored nine points on 3-of-17 shooting for the Golden Hurricane (1-3, 0-3). Madi Washington also scored nine. Tulsa made 11 of 57 (19%) from the field and 6 of 24 (25%) from 3-point range.
South Florida scored the first seven points and never trailed in the game. The Bulls held Tulsa to 13 first-half points and had their largest lead at the final score.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.