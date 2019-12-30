Jalen Tate had 11 points for the Norse (9-5, 1-1). Trevon Faulkner added 10 points. Tyler Sharpe, who was second on the Norse in scoring entering the contest with 17 points per game, was held to only six points on 3-of-10 shooting.

AD

NKU had won 47 of its last 53 games at home before hosting Green Bay.

AD

Green Bay faces Illinois-Chicago at home on Friday. Northern Kentucky plays Detroit Mercy on the road on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD