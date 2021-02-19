D’Moi Hodge, who was second on the Vikings in scoring entering the contest with 11 points per game, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).
The Mastodons registered their first win in three tries against the Vikings this season. In the most recent matchup, Cleveland State defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 89-80 on Dec. 20.
