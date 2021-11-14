Jordan Wright had 16 points and Myles Stute scored 12, including four 3-pointers, for the Commodores.
Texas State jumped to a 10-2 lead and Asberry hit a 3-pointer that gave the Bobcats a 23-19 lead with 7 minutes left in the first half but Vanderbilt scored 24 of the next 28 points to take the lead for good and make it 43-27 about three minutes into the second half.
Vanderbilt (2-0) went more than 7 minutes without a made field goal as the Bobcats trimmed their deficit to 53-49 with 7:47 to play but Pippen took over.
Mason Harrell scored 16 points and Asberry added 11 for Texas State (1-2).
