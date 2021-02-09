Trey Diggs had 18 points for the Falcons (10-9, 6-7), who now have now lost six straight. Justin Turner added 18 points and Daeqwon Plowden had 15 points and eight rebounds.
The Golden Flashes also beat Bowling Green 96-91 on Jan. 27.
