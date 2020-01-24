Troy Simons had 16 points for Kent State (14-6, 4-3 Mid-American Conference). CJ Williamson added nine rebounds and Mitch Peterson grabbed seven.

Davonta Jordan had 13 points and six assists for the Bulls (13-7, 4-3), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. Jeenathan Williams and Jayvon Graves each scored 11 points.

Kent State plays Toledo on the road on Tuesday. Buffalo plays Akron on the road on Tuesday.

