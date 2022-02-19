Wright made a layup for a 70-67 lead with 26 seconds remaining and after a missed 3-pointer by Texas A&M (16-11, 5-9), Vanderbilt closed it out at the free-throw line.
SEC Sixth Man of the Year candidate Quenton Jackson, who leads the Aggies in scoring at 13.4 ppg, scored 23 points. Hassan Diarra scored 13, and Radford was the only starter in double figures with 12. The A&M bench outscored the starters 50-17.
Vanderbilt led for most of the first half, but Diarra scored the last five points for Texas A&M to keep the Aggies close. Vanderbilt led 28-27 at halftime. Texas A&M’s starters scored only eight points in the first half.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25