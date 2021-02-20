Eastern Michigan scored 28 second-half points, a season low for the team.
Yeikson Montero had 15 points and five steals for the Eagles (4-9, 1-8), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Ty Groce added 13 points and eight rebounds. Miles Gibson had 12 points.
