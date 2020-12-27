Pippen’s fast-break dunk staked Vanderbilt to a 41-21 lead at the half and then he poured in 20 points in the second half on 7-of-10 shooting. Vanderbilt shot 15 of 24 (62.5%) in the second half, going 7 of 13 from 3-point range.
The Commodores went 14 of 30 behind the arc with Stute going 4 of 6. Pippen was 5 of 9.
The Braves went 3 of 21 from distance and shot 37% (24 of 65) overall.
Pippen had scored 25 points three times this season and 24 in a loss to Davidson in Vanderbilt’s last outing.
The Commodores open Southeastern Conference play against Florida on Wednesday.
