Troy Simons added 13 points. CJ Williamson and Antonio Williams chipped in 10 points apiece.
It was the first time this season Kent State scored at least 100 points.
Kent State put up 60 points in the first half, a season high for the team.
Ben Stanley had 28 points for the Pirates (4-8), who have lost seven of their last eight games.
Kent State matches up against Mississippi State on the road next Monday. Hampton faces St. Peter’s at home next Saturday.
