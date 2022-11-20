Pissis and SE Louisiana host Appalachian State

SE Louisiana Lions (3-2) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-2)
The Lions have gone 1-1 away from home. SE Louisiana is 1- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyree Boykin is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 12.4 points. Donovan Gregory is shooting 45.9% and averaging 14.4 points for Appalachian State.
Boogie Anderson is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Lions. Pissis is averaging 10.4 points for SE Louisiana.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.