Pitino, who won national titles coaching Kentucky and Louisville, is in his second season at Iona. The Gaels (24-5) had a game at Manhattan on Thursday night.
Maryland coach Mark Turgeon stepped down in early December, and assistant Danny Manning took over the program as interim coach.
Williams, a Hall of Famer, led the Terrapins to their only national title in men’s basketball in 2002.
