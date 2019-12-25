Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi needs to win a bowl game after going 0-4 in his first four seasons. The Panthers and their fans had sights set on a bigger bowl after starting 7-3, but they settled for the Quick Lane Bowl after losing their last two games. Eastern Michigan would like to win a bowl for the first time in program history. The Eagles, though, have accomplished a lot by just making it to a second straight bowl game and third in four years under coach Chris Creighton.