Pitt continues spell-binding ways, downs North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Jamarius Burton made the game-winning foul shots with three seconds left, Nike Sibande recorded a late block and Pittsburgh continued its recent bedevilment of North Carolina, beating the Tar Heels 65-64 on Wednesday night.
After Burton’s free throws, North Carolina pushed it to the front court and called timeout with 0.6 seconds left before Sibande came up with a block of Caleb Love as time expired.
Nelly Cummings scored 21 points on 8-for-11 shooting for Pitt before fouling out with 1:47 left. Burton scored 19 and Sibande 10.
Love scored 22 points for North Carolina (15-7, 7-4), Armando Bacot scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Pete Nance scored 13. Bacot made just 3 of 10 shot attempts while going 9 for 15 from the foul line.
North Carolina used a 13-2 run in early in the second half to take a 46-40 lead with 12:50 left. The Panthers countered with their own 13-2 outburst and for a 53-48 lead five minutes later.
Pitt will take a break from action and return to the court when it hosts Louisville on Feb. 7. North Carolina visits Duke on Saturday.
