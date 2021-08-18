The Panthers lost defensive ends Patrick Jones II and Rashad Weaver — and their combined 16 1/2 sacks — to the NFL. Senior Deslin Alexandre is the most experienced returner in a group that was so dominant at times last season Pitt didn’t need to blitz to wreak havoc in the opposing backfield. Calijah Kancey, Keyshon Camp and Devin Danielson are part of a talented and deep group at defensive tackle. Considering the quality of quarterbacks the Panthers will face when they get into the teeth of the ACC schedule, Alexandre and company will need to be able to work on their own so the linebackers and safeties can drop into coverage.