Pittsburgh (12-16, 2-13) vs. No. 2 Virginia (25-2, 13-2)

John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Virginia presents a tough challenge for Pitt. Pittsburgh has won one of its seven games against ranked teams this season. Virginia is coming off an 81-51 win over Georgia Tech in its most recent game.

FAB FRESHMEN: Pittsburgh’s Xavier Johnson, Trey McGowens and Au’Diese Toney have collectively scored 50 percent of the team’s points this season, including 53 percent of all Panthers scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Johnson has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Pittsburgh field goals over the last three games. Johnson has 12 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Pittsburgh is 0-10 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 12-6 when scoring at least 65.

PERFECT WHEN: Virginia is a sterling 23-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.8 percent or less. The Cavaliers are 2-2 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The Virginia defense has allowed only 54.3 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Cavaliers first among Division I teams. The Pittsburgh offense has averaged 71.4 points through 28 games (ranked 201st, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.