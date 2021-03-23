The 6-foot-6 Champagnie was the first Panther since DeJuan Blair in 2008-09 to average a double-double and the first Pitt player since Billy Knight in 1973-74 to average at least 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Capel called Champagnie’s season “terrific,” though his potential departure would throw another wrench in Capel’s rebuilding process. The team had two starters — junior guard Xavier Johnson and junior guard/forward Au’Diese Toney — enter the transfer portal late in the season.
