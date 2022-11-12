Pitt gets two pick 6s in 16 seconds against Virginia

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Pittsburgh got off to as fast a start as a defense can Saturday at Virginia, returning passes by quarterback Brennan Armstrong on the first two plays from scrimmage for touchdowns. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight M.J. Devonshire did the trick first, jumping in front of a pass near the Panthers’ sideline and scampering easily 29 yards for the score at the 14:55 mark.

After a second touchback, Armstrong tried throwing deeper, also near the Pitt sideline, and Marquis Williams jumped in front of that one and also took it 39 yards for a touchdown.

After 16 seconds, the Panthers led 14-0 and Virginia fans were booing.

The Cavaliers’ third series started with a handoff from Armstrong to Mike Hollins, and sarcastic cheers erupted even though the play went for no gain.

The double pick-6 marked the first time Pittsburgh has returned two interceptions for a touchdown in a game since 2006 — also against the Cavaliers in a 38-13 victory.

Saturday was the first time Virginia has allowed two interception returns for a touchdown in the same game since 2015, when Boise State did it in a 56-14 rout.

