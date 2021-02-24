Johnson has been one of the program’s few constants during Capel’s tenure as he attempts to rebuild the Panthers following a difficult run under Kevin Stallings. While it’s unclear what led to the decision, Johnson was asked to come off the bench rather than start twice this month, including a 32-point performance as a reserve in an upset victory over Virginia Tech on Feb. 3.
The Panthers (9-9 overall, 5-8 ACC) have struggled of late, dropping seven of eight following a win over Duke on Jan. 19. Pitt visits North Carolina State on Sunday.
___
