Capel said in a statement he is excited about the direction of the program. Pitt is 10-4 heading into Wednesday night’s game at North Carolina, including a 1-2 mark in the ACC. Local interest in the Panthers has ticked up considerably during Capel’s brief tenure. Average attendance at the Petersen Events Center this season is 8,284 fans per game. Pitt averaged just 4,117 fans per contest during Stallings’ last season.